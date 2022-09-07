BGMI To Follow PUBG's Path; Might Soon Make India Comeback News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has been over a month since the ban of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in the country. Now, it looks like BGMI will follow PUBG's path and make its comeback to India. Recently, Hrishav Bhattacherjee, the founder and CEO of War Mania, posted an update claiming that several private meetings were held between Krafton and the government over bringing back BGMI to India.

BGMI's Comeback To India

He further revealed that the prime reason for the ban was the data privacy issues and the same stand resolved now. Eventually, gamers can start playing the game hopefully in mid-October or early November. In his Instagram story addressing the update, he said that there is some delay due to some internal issues though the main issue has been resolved. He affirms that BGMI is coming to India later this year.

In the meantime, several fake return date statements hinting at BGMI's comeback to the App Store and Play Store are circulating. As per reports, fans have started circulating news of an "account migration" prompt while searching for particular player IDs in BGMI. However, none of these reports have been officially validated by Krafton.

This migration prompt resembles the one that appeared during the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. In 2021, Krafton let ex-PUBG Mobile players in the country migrate their accounts to the new game. This hints at the possibility of launching a new app that might let the developer roll out the game to the app stores in the country. However, it is too early to speculate about the data transfer as it could even be a glitch as Krafton is rolling out minor updates or some internal server issues.

Why This Ban On BGMI?

Following the ban on PUBG in India, fans found respite in the popular battle royale game - BGMI. But the Indian government passed an order and the game was removed from the Google and Apple app stores in July. This came a year after banning Tencent's PUBG along with a slew of other Chinese apps.

In response, a Krafton spokesperson said that they are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Apple and Google app stores. Google confirmed that it has taken the game down from the Play Store in India after informing the same to Krafton.

