How To Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data To Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the much-awaited battle royale game is now available for all users to download. Apparently, many users are downloading the game and it gained 17 million downloads on the first day of its release. With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, several speculations that existed have been cleared.

One of these doubts is whether the PUBG Mobile players will be able to import their gameplay and other data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. There is good news as Battlegrounds Mobile India lets you transfer almost all your data from PUBG Mobile if you log in via the same account, be it Twitter or Facebook.

Once you open Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time, you will be prompted to log in. You will be given the option to transfer the data from PUBG Mobile. You can log in via Facebook, Twitter, and Google Play. However, data transfer from PUBG Mobile is limited only to Facebook and Twitter accounts. Google Play Games accounts do not support signing in from the embedded browsers.

If you want to transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, then you can do it successfully until December 31, 2021. Do keep in mind that you cannot transfer some data such as attachments and in-game mails.

Step 1: Open Battlegrounds Mobile India game app on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: After accepting the privacy policy, a title screen will appear where you can log in with your account.

Step 3: Choose between Facebook or Twitter login options.

Step 4: Now, you need to accept the Terms of Service.

Step 5: You will see the 'Account Data Transfer' prompt that will show up if you are in India. Click on Yes.

Step 6: Next, you will be asked to give your consent to transfer data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Tap on 'Yes, please continue.'

Step 7: Another consent will be asked to confirm that you know that the data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited, the PUBG Mobile operator to Krafton, which operates BGMI. Click on Yes.

Step 8: Provide the login ID and password of your Facebook or Twitter account that you wish to use for the login.

Step 9: The last Account Data Transfer prompt you to confirm the transfer data, tap on Yes over here.

Step 10: Your PUBG Mobile data will now be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

That's it! The process of data transfer between PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will be complete.

