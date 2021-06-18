Battlegrounds Mobile India Lets PUBG Mobile Players Import Data News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally here! The game is available for download since June 17 and is currently under beta testing. While the game is available, one of the biggest concerns of long-time PUBG Mobile fans was whether the game will let them retrieve their previous game progress. Now, there is clarity on the same.

Well, Battlegrounds Mobile India lets players of PUBG Mobile retrieve their account, provided they have used a Twitter or Facebook login. One of the previous reports hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will require players to log in via OTP authentication sent to their registered phone numbers. This raised concerns regarding the access to the previous game progress and PUBG Mobile players feared losing their progress.

Notably, PUBG Mobile allowed users to log in via Facebook or Twitter. With the availability of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game to a closed group of users, it also seems to allow players to use the same login methods.

PUBG Mobile Data Can Be Imported

After the availability of the beta version of the game, it has been confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India lets users of PUBG Mobile transfer their progress until this December. It has been discovered that PUBG Mobile data cannot be imported to Battlegrounds Mobile from January 2022 and the data will likely be deleted after the specified date.

If you transfer your existing PUBG Mobile progress, then you can continue Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay from where you left. Notably, any personal or game-related data from PUBG Mobile will be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India and will be stored securely in the cloud server of Krafton in India and/or Singapore. Further details regarding user data are yet to be revealed.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Gameplay

Talking about the gameplay's first impressions, many players have taken to social media to express their opinion. Going by the same, Battlegrounds Mobile India has similar gameplay, graphics, weapons, maps, and more as PUBG Mobile. Also, it remains to be seen if Battlegrounds Mobile India will let players play alongside international PUBG Mobile players. We need to wait for wider availability of the game to know more details.

