Battlegrounds Mobile India Likely Requires OTP Authentication To Log In

Battlegrounds Mobile India is awaiting its launch in India in a couple of days. If the rumors are to go by, the launch date of this battle royale game is set for June 18. While we are ahead of the release of this game, many potential clues regarding the game's looks, gameplay and more are surfacing online, thanks to those scanning the BGMI website.

While the game developer claims it to be secure and address the concerns users had with the previous games of its genre, some people have noticed an aspect that could be a major cause for concern. Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to ask players to add their phone numbers and log in following OTP authentication. Apparently, players will not be able to use the same login methods they used in PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India OTP Authentication Process

On the BGMI website's support page, Krafton detailed the rules regarding the OTP authentication process for players. This could be new to the fans of PUBG Mobile.

Going by the same, the soon-to-be-released Battlegrounds Mobile India game will prompt users to enter their phone number and send them an OTP. This has to be verified to log in to the game. As of now, there is no clarity if this will be the only way to log in to the game. This could be a major issue for PUBG Mobile fans as their previous accounts will be carried forward without a Facebook login option.

These rules are detailed as follows.

A user can enter a Verify code only three times.

The valid time to input the Verify code is five minutes.

If a user makes over 10 requests to get the Verify code, then the player will be restricted for 24 hours.

With one phone number, up to 10 accounts can be registered.

Given that there will be OTP authentication, it looks like players have to start the game from scratch in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is contradictory to a previous report PUBG Mobile user data of Indian players will be accessible by BGMI and can be carried over to the new game. As the Battlegrounds Mobile India game release is tipped for June 18, we can get more clarity regarding the same on Friday.

