Battlegrounds Mobile India New Teaser Hints Launch Date; Is It June 18?
Battlegrounds Mobile India launch seems to be imminent as we're getting new updates on a regular basis. A new teaser has made it to social media platforms giving us an idea of what to expect. That's not all, the new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser further hints at the probable launch date of the new game.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser Hints Launch Date
Battlegrounds Mobile India's new teaser is quite unique. Previously, we had seen teasers and posters highlighting a new feature of the upcoming game. However, the new teaser asks gamers to guess the launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Simply put, the new teaser hints at a launch sooner than expected.
"We know you've been waiting for us since a long time. We're super excited for the biggest drop of the year! Guess the date and let us know in the comments below," the new teaser poster said. It's interesting to note that the poster further gives us a hint on the probable launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.
We know you've been waiting for us since a long time. 🪂— BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) June 10, 2021
We're super excited for the biggest drop of the year! 🤩
Guess the date and let us know in the comments below. 💬#battlegroundsmobileindia #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #GUESSTHEDATE pic.twitter.com/4iVThWkvpB
Going into the details, the new Battlegrounds Mobile India poster features graphs, numbers, and other measuring tools. Plus, you can see the giant pan wrapped in gift paper, waiting for gamers to unwrap it! But here, the numbers and the graphs further hold a vital clue to the possible launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Could Launch On June 18
If you can calculate the numbers on the Y-axis and the X-axis, you would get 18. This simply syncs with the previous speculations of the launch date being June 18. To note, Battlegrounds Mobile India opened for pre-registration on May 18 on Google Play. Several gamers speculated the game would debut exactly a month later, and now it seems to be true.
That said, the new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser poster is still a cryptic message. Krafton, the publishing company behind the upcoming game, hasn't issued an official statement. If the game is indeed going to launch on June 18, we can expect to see more teasers and posters in the coming days. The official statement could arrive shortly as well.
