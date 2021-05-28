ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser Piques On PUBG Mobile Memories With A Familiar Backpack

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to debut in the Indian gaming sector. Presently, the game is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. From the looks of it, there are going to be quite many similarities between the banned PUBG Mobile and the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India. At least, that's what the new teaser points at.

     

    New Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser Piques On PUBG Mobile Memories

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser Released

    Publisher Krafton is yet to announce a launch date for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India. Ahead of the launch, the publisher has released a couple of guidelines and rules, which would especially apply for gamers under the age of 18 years. In the latest news, Krafton has also released a teaser for the new game, giving away a couple of hints.

    The new teaser for Battlegrounds Mobile India reveals that it could be largely similar to PUBG Mobile. For one, Battlegrounds Mobile India players would get a backpack, which is quite similar to the level 3 backpack from PUBG Mobile.

    This would surely get PUBG fans excited as a backpack is one of the most important components of the battle royale game - letting you carry weapons and more. Apart from this, the teaser doesn't reveal anything much. One can expect a lot more such similarities with Battlegrounds Mobile India as the tag line stresses the memories of PUBG Mobile.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: What To Expect

    There are still several factors missing when it comes to Battlegrounds Mobile India. For one, we're still uncertain about the launch of the game. Recently, an Indian MP has urged PM Modi to stop the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India as it's very similar to PUBG Mobile, which could further lead to security and privacy issues.

    Nevertheless, reports are suggesting that Battlegrounds Mobile India could debut pretty soon. To note, the game opened its portal for pre-registration on May 18. Speculations point that the game could launch precisely a month after this, which means it could debut on June 18. Plus, there are a couple of other reports suggesting the new battle royale game could launch on June 10.

     

    While its launch date remains a mystery, all one can do now is to pre-register on Google Play and wait for an official announcement!

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: pubg news gaming apps
    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X