Battlegrounds Mobile India Could Be Banned Even Before Launch: Here’s Why

Battlegrounds Mobile India is surely one of the most anticipated titles of 2021. However, it could be in trouble even before it launches. Indian MLA Ninong Ering has urged the Prime Minister to ban the battle royale game as it's nothing but a rebranded version of the banned PUBG Mobile.

Presently, there's no official launch date for the upcoming game, but reports suggest it could debut on June 18. However, the game is already facing controversies. Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering has urged Prime Minister Modi to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India. The MLA claims that the new game is nothing but a relaunch of PUBG Mobile.

The MLA took to Twitter to share a three-letter page, giving in details and accusing Battlegrounds Mobile India. He further calls the game a way to 'sidestep the laws and deceive the government and Indian citizens.' Further, the MLA said the new game is just a change in name with minor edits and changes, creating an 'illusion and a trick' to convince people of its changed settings.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

That's not all. The Arunachal Pradesh MLA has further cited details about the Chinese-based Tencent company, which is the second-largest stakeholder in Krafton. He further points that the Battlegrounds Mobile India Play Store URL still contains PUBG Mobile naming in it.

He further questioned the authenticity of the privacy and security that Krafton is promising to offer. MLA Ering points that Krafton's investment in Nodwin Gaming, which hosts PUBG on its servers. The same is said to host Battlegrounds Mobile India's data as well - which has raised considerable doubt for the MLA.

The concerns and allegations raised by MLA Ering have sent shockwaves among gamers in India. Several gamers have taken to Twitter and YouTube to voice their concern about losing their favorite game, even before it launches. Presently, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is open for pre-registration on Google Play and will arrive on App Store shortly.

When it comes to banning the game - nothing can be certain at the moment. For all we know, publisher Krafton could come forward and address these concerns and clear the doubts. However, only time will tell what could happen to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

