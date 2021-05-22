Just In
PUBG Mobile User Data Still Online; Will It Be Transferred To Battlegrounds?
Battlegrounds Mobile India is surely the talk of the town. However, have we completely forgotten PUBG Mobile? Not really. To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government over privacy and security concerns. Now that the game is re-entering the Indian gaming specter again, we need to talk about PUBG Mobile users' data.
PUBG Mobile Gamers' Data Still Available Online
According to a report by The Indian Express, user data like account details, transaction history, and other records of PUBG Mobile is still available and accessible. While we believe that PUBG Mobile gamers' data would be migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the old PUBG Mobile data may be still intact.
"A quick look at my personal account in Krafton's PUBG Mobile (which is still somewhat playable in India via unofficial means), revealed that all my account data accumulated over the years in Tencent's PUBG Mobile is intact," the report reveals. The data here includes stats, rewards, and other unlockables acquired within the game.
So the question remains: what happens to the PUBG Mobile user data that is still accessible online. While Battlegrounds Mobile India aims to start afresh, especially in terms of privacy and security, the previous data is still a concern for many. To note, you can't easily access your PUBG Mobile account or data and this is done by using a VPN or other illegal ways.
PUBG Mobile User Data Transferred To Battlegrounds Mobile India?
Presently, gamers anticipate that their PUBG Mobile account and data would be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, don't get your hopes too high. Several reports and insiders reveal that Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be a new game, cutting off ties with Tencent. This simply means, no, your PUBG Mobile user account and data will not be transferred.
Gamers will need to start afresh, create new accounts and begin their scorecard once again with Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, what happens to the user data already available is still undiscussed. We already have plenty of data breaches and cyber attacks. Hopefully, the lost PUBG Mobile user data will remain intact, if not completely erased from servers.
