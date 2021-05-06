PUBG Mobile Makes Comeback In India With New Identity; Is Battlegrounds Mobile India Better? News oi-Vivek

After a steady stream of leaks and speculations, PUBG Mobile has finally re-entered India but with new branding and identity. PUBG Mobile will now be called Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is now published by Crafton and not Tencent.

Just like PUBG Mobile, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game, which now competes against COD: Mobile. Again, Battlegrounds Mobile India is an exclusive game for this country. Though it is a free game, it will have microtransactions, where, one can buy in-game commodities by making a payment.

Crafton has also confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will comply with all the rules and regulations set by the Government of India. And this will also be applicable for the user data collected from the players. As of now, there is no information on what sort of data will be collected.

How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India

Before you get too excited, hold on to your horses, as the studio is yet to announce the pre-order date for the game. Once that happens, the game is likely to be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free of cost.

As of now, there is no information on the details of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Will it be a rebranded PUBG Mobile or is it an all-new game built for India with some India-centric features. It is also unclear if a Battlegrounds Mobile India can play against global PUBG Mobile players, or only Battlegrounds Mobile India players can play with each other.

As soon as the Battlegrounds Mobile India broke out, the company's official YouTube channel and social media platforms have also gone live, indicating that the game might go live sooner, probably in the next few weeks.

Due to the PUBG Mobile ban in India, most users have switched to COD: Mobile. It has now gotten a lot more interesting in the Indian mobile gaming space and l will be interesting to see the incentives from Battlegrounds Mobile India to lure back the players from COD: Mobile. If you are a COD: Mobile player, will you switch to Battlegrounds Mobile India? Tell us in the comments.

Best Mobiles in India