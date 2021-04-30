PUBG Mobile India Launch Teaser Uploaded And Removed; Is It coming back? News oi-Vivek

Bored of playing COD: Mobile? PUBG Mobile might soon be making a comeback in India. In fact, the company did upload a series of videos on PUBG Mobile India's official website, which were deleted within the minutes for reasons unknown. This development does confirm that PUBG Mobile is indeed making a comeback in the coming days.

Despite deleting these videos from the internet, some people have managed to grab the screenshots, where the brand has released a series of teaser videos with titles like "Missing the excitement? Missing the pan? Missing the chicken dinner?"

The mobile game that popularised battle royale style title was about to make a comeback in the country by the end of 2020. However, that didn't happen, and the company is now said to be working with the Govt of India to relaunch the game in the country, and these videos are a testament to the same. Do note that, despite the ban, some users are still playing PUBG Mobile in India using features like VPN and APK on Android smartphones and tablets.

PUBG Mobile Is Coming To India In A New Avatar

One of the main reasons for the ban of PUBG Mobile in India was that it was associated with the brand Tencent, and the game was allegedly sharing the user information with the Chinese brands and authorities. The comeback version of PUBG will now come with the branding Krafton, which is a South Korean-based gaming company, hence, no Chinese associations.

Besides the branding change, the India version of the PUBG Mobile will have improved security standards for players which will strictly follow the guideline set by the Govt of India. Additional features like India-centric customized content like characters, clothing, and the virtual world, making this game India-centric.

PUBG Mobile recently shut down PUBG Mobile Lite in India, which means, the brand is likely to launch the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite, again with the Krafton branding instead of Tencent. Nonetheless, if you are a PUBG Mobile enthusiast from India, this news should definitely bring a smile on your face, as it also confirms the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India.

