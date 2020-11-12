PUBG Mobile To Officially Make A Comeback In India As PUBG Mobile India With Better Data Security News oi-Vivek

PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with 117 other Chinese apps/games. It looks like PUBG Mobile India is all set to make a comeback in India with a new publishing partner and has cut partnership with Shenzhen-based Tencent Games just for the Indian market.

According to PUBG Corporation, the company will now focus on maximizing data security, and the game is entirely redesigned for the Indian market, and henceforth the game will be called PUBG Mobile India.

The company has also confirmed it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the data storage centers, assuring the security of the user data. The in-game content on the PUBG Mobile India has been tweaked as per the need of the Indian users, says the company.

On top of that, the company will also set up several offices in India, offering over 100 job opportunities to Indians. Besides, the company will also work with local businesses to further strengthen its gaming experience. The overall experience of PUBG Mobile India is likely to remain similar to the global PUBG Mobile with a few new features to make it a unique offering.

Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Corporation is also planning to invest over Rs. 746 crores in India. As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date of PUBG Mobile India. Considering the post on various social media sites, the company is all set to make an official announcement on November 13.

As of now, there is no information if the company will retain the user-data from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Mobile India. Given this announcement, the PUBG Mobile India is likely to be available for both Android and iOS devices free of cost. Given the comeback of PUBG Mobile, we could also expect other 117 Chinese apps to make a comeback to India in the coming days.

