PUBG Mobile Likely To Make Comeback In India Amidst Chinese App Ban

PUBG seems to be gearing up to re-enter the Indian market, as the game maker has started to tease the comeback of one of the most played battle royal game on smartphones.

According to a report from TechCrunch, PUBG Mobile is likely to make a comeback in the next few weeks. The game got banned in India with concern about the user-data and security. The report also suggests that the company is now planning to store the data of all Indian PUBG Mobile players in cloud storage facilities located in India.

As per the report, the company has already informed some of the high-profile PUBG Mobile streamers about the possible comeback. However, the name of the streamers is not revealed in the report.

Several other reports suggest that the brand is in talks with Indian companies like Airtel and Paytm to publish the game in their name, giving PUBG Mobile an Indian identity. The company has already cut ties with Tencent, who distributed the game in India, and the comeback is likely to happen with some in-house brand.

Even though the ban was initiated over 60 days, the game was playable in the country until last week. In fact, there was also an option to download the latest APK directly from the PUBG Mobile website on Android smartphones and play the game without any issue.

PUBG Mobile has definitely changed the course of the smartphone gaming industry in India, as we are the second-largest internet using community. Since the ban, games like COD: Mobile are picking up their phase, and there is even a PUBG Mobile rip-off called FAU-G, which is likely to launch in the next few months.

Out of all the apps that got banned, PUBG Mobile and TikTok were the two major titles, and one of them is finally coming back. If PUBG Mobile makes a comeback will you switch back to it? Let us know in the comment box.



