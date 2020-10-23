PUBG Mobile To Make a Comeback In India? New Job Posting Suggests Re-Entry News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile has been in talks with several platforms to make a comeback in India. The ban of 118 Chinese apps including PUBG came as quite a shock. However, the popular smartphone game might be working on re-entering the Indian gaming segment. The gaming platform was spotted hiring a new associate-level manager in India via LinkedIn job posting.

PUBG Mobile Hiring

The precise description has an opening for the post of the Corporate Development Division Manager. The full-time job requires the hiree to handle the profile, development, M&A, and investment strategy for the gaming segment in the Indian market. The setup process would be handled by PUBG India with guidance from Krafton Inc.

What Does This Mean?

Social media and PUBG fans are in frenzy after the job posting went viral. A lot of speculation reveals that hiring a new Division Manager would ultimately mean the game would be available to play and download in India. Moreover, PUBG also cut off ties with Tencent Holding following the ban in India.

However, one should also note that the new LinkedIn job posting is specifically for PUBG and not PUBG Mobile. While PUBG Mobile has been banned, one can continue playing PUBG on their PCs or game consoles. So for all we know, the PUBG Mobile ban might simply continue. The ban was invoked as a means to enhance the privacy, safety, and security of Indian users - the government said.

On the other hand, PUBG has been in talks with several companies including Reliance Jio. However, the talks fell through, pushing the popular gaming platform to look for other windows. It also reported that PUBG was in a discussion with Airtel to make a comeback in India. That said, another insider noted that the government was in no rush to revoke the imposed ban.

