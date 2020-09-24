ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUBG Ban: Government In No Hurry To Revoke Ban Says Report

    By
    |

    PUBG ban is something that we've all been curious about. The game still opens on your smartphone - if you've downloaded it before the ban. However, that might change shortly. Fresh reports suggest that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will not be revoking the ban on PUBG or any other Chinese app for that matter.

    PUBG Ban: Government In No Hurry To Revoke Ban

     

    PUBG Ban Continues

    Several reports claimed that PUBG was cutting off ties with Tencent Games, the company with Chinese origins. Further, the popular game was also in talks with Jio to relaunch in the country. But none of these have been confirmed and the Indian government is yet to revoke the ban.

    However, in a change of events, a report from InsideSport confirms that the government is in no hurry to revoke the PUBG ban in the country. The same holds for other banned apps in the country, including TikTok, WeChat, and so on.

    According to the published report, the source from the MeitY ministry said that "There is no discussion within the ministry officials to revoke the ban on any of the apps listed in the ban list. We will stay away from making any comment on any specific company or app."

    Going further into the details, PUBG Corp or any other official from the banned game hasn't been given any representation to revoke the ban. Previously, PUBG had issued a statement noting that it would reach out to the Indian government to draft a solution to commence operations in the country. PUBG also said it's willing to be fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

    PUBG Ban: What Next?

    The number of banned Chinese apps in the country has sharply spiked as the stand-off between the two countries on the border continues. For now, it looks like these apps, including PUBG, won't be making a comeback anytime soon. Alternatively, a new game called FAUG is in development and should be debuting in October.

     

    To note, PUBG Mobile is still running for those who've already downloaded and installed before the ban. However, the game has been removed from Google Play and App Store.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news gaming pubg
    Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X