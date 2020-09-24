PUBG Ban: Government In No Hurry To Revoke Ban Says Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG ban is something that we've all been curious about. The game still opens on your smartphone - if you've downloaded it before the ban. However, that might change shortly. Fresh reports suggest that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will not be revoking the ban on PUBG or any other Chinese app for that matter.

PUBG Ban Continues

Several reports claimed that PUBG was cutting off ties with Tencent Games, the company with Chinese origins. Further, the popular game was also in talks with Jio to relaunch in the country. But none of these have been confirmed and the Indian government is yet to revoke the ban.

However, in a change of events, a report from InsideSport confirms that the government is in no hurry to revoke the PUBG ban in the country. The same holds for other banned apps in the country, including TikTok, WeChat, and so on.

According to the published report, the source from the MeitY ministry said that "There is no discussion within the ministry officials to revoke the ban on any of the apps listed in the ban list. We will stay away from making any comment on any specific company or app."

Going further into the details, PUBG Corp or any other official from the banned game hasn't been given any representation to revoke the ban. Previously, PUBG had issued a statement noting that it would reach out to the Indian government to draft a solution to commence operations in the country. PUBG also said it's willing to be fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

PUBG Ban: What Next?

The number of banned Chinese apps in the country has sharply spiked as the stand-off between the two countries on the border continues. For now, it looks like these apps, including PUBG, won't be making a comeback anytime soon. Alternatively, a new game called FAUG is in development and should be debuting in October.

To note, PUBG Mobile is still running for those who've already downloaded and installed before the ban. However, the game has been removed from Google Play and App Store.

