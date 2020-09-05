Just In
PUBG India-Made Rival FAU-G Set For October Launch; Another Addictive Game On Horizon?
Soon after PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, and many other Chinese apps were banned, a new India-made game has surfaced for Indian players. Dubbed as FAU-G, the new game was introduced by movie star Akshay Kumar. FAU-G is short for Fearless and United-Guards, a mobile game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore games.
FAU-G Launch Details
FAU-G is still in development and will be launched in October. Going into the details, Vishal Gondal, one of India's gaming tycoons and is on board with nCore games. Gondal has pledged to donate 20 percent of the revenue from FAU-G to Bharat Ke Veer, a government's fund for paramilitary forces brought in after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
Announcing the new game, Gondal said this is the work of many months and the game is based on Galwan Valley, Reuters reports. Looking back, a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops occurred in June in Galwan Valley, Ladakh martyring 20 Indian soldiers. FAU-G is based on the same region, he noted.
Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020
The credit of the name of the game was given to Akshay Kumar. "He came up with the title of the game, FAU-G," he said which is a Hindi word for soldier. To which, Kumar highlighted the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat movement with FAU-G. The game is expected to win over 200 million users in a year.
FAU-G Launch, A Perfect Timing
It's been only a couple of days since the Indian government authorities banned PUBG Mobile, a popular game, with millions of users worldwide - and we already have an Indian alternative to the game. Twitter was flooded with posts of how the timing of FAU-G came close on the heels of the PUBG ban.
According to reports, there are roughly 50 million active PUBG players and the game clocks in some 13 million daily users in India. FAU-G, a newly launched game, is largely limited to India - at least for now. While the name seems appealing to many, it remains to see how Indian gamers will take to the new game.
