118 Chinese Apps, Including PUBG Banned In India

In a new move, the Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has banned PUBG. 117 other mobile apps with Chinese connections have also been banned. Particularly, the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work, and WeChat are among the newly banned apps in India.

PUBG Banned In India

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement. This marks the third time the Indian government authorities are banning Chinese apps.

Already popular apps like TikTok, UC Browser, Weibo, and so on have been banned. PUBG is the latest addition to the list. The newly banned Chinese apps will no longer run on both mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.

Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps Which are Prejudicial to Sovereignty and Integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.



Press Release issued by @GoI_MeitY regarding blocking of 118 mobile apps https://t.co/VyahsHR5f0 — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) September 2, 2020

The move comes amid the standoff with China at the LAC. The Union government notes that they were engaged in "activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the state." Plus, the IT Ministry has also received several complaints regarding the misuse of the apps for data theft, sharing user data without consent, and other such activities in an unauthorized manner to servers outside India.

The Ministry has further mentioned the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MHA - which further backed and recommended to block these malicious apps. The government authorities said that the new move will strengthen and safeguard the user's data henceforth.

PUBG Ban In India: Will It Help?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games across the world. However, the game has been under the radar for various reasons. Several reports have linked teen suicides with the game. It's often described as addictive, where teens find themselves in situations of lying and stealing from parents. When confronted, it leads to suicidal thoughts, the mental health reports say.

At the same time, PUBG, along with several other apps, has received backlash for its policies of data sharing. Recently, PUBG updated its privacy policy for users in India. However, it still didn't save the popular game for being slammed in the country.

