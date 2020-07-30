PUBG Updates Privacy Policy For Indian Players To Avoid Ban; Will This Help? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG is appearing in the headlines lately, for a reason that might not appease many. Many rumors are highlighting that the popular gaming platform might be banned due to its ownership. But before things go out of hand, PUBG has just updated its privacy policy, specifically for Indian players.

PUBG Updates Privacy Policy

The move comes at a time when the Indian government authorities have put PUBG under the radar to scrutinize the platform's privacy and security. One of the most notable updates in the privacy policy is the inclusion of the 'where do we process your information' section.

The game developers note that the PUBG game servers are located in India and this is where the Indian player's data is stored. The section also notes that the game's support, engineering, and other teams are located in Tencent's office in India. This makes accessibility to the data much easier.

To understand this better, PUBG notes that its "offices around the world (including the People's Republic of China ("PRC") (for the purpose of this privacy policy, this term excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR), India (in the case of users located in India only), the United States and Hong Kong SAR will have access to player information."

PUBG Privacy Policy: Will This Help?

The Indian government recently banned 59 apps with Chinese origin citing privacy and security concerns. The list favorably excluded PUBG, which also has massive Chinese investments. However, recent reports put PUBG back under the radar. Although not explicitly stated, but the updated privacy policy aims to avoid the ban.

For now, it's unclear if the Indian government will ban PUBG. Since most of the issue is about data storage, privacy, and security, we're still unsure if PUBG will be banned. Moreover, PUBG has different origins and is a game that's owned by a South Korean company. Nevertheless, Tencent Holdings, the Chinese conglomerate still has a large stake in the game, which makes it a bit confusing.

For now, PUBG has updated its privacy policy, particularly for Indian players. As long as the policies satisfy the Indian authorities, the game should be just fine. But it's better to wait for more updates.

