    Is PUBG A Chinese App? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    PUBG has become a benchmark when it comes to smartphone gaming. It is available for free and the gameplay is also very engaging, which makes it one of the best games to play on a hand-held device such as smartphones. Due to the ongoing issues with India and China, the Government has decided to ban some of the apps from Chinese developers.

    Is PUBG A Chinese App? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

     

    As of now, there are a lot of rumors that the Government might also ban PUBG and people are already in search of an alternative. Do note that, PUBG was actually banned before in India for a shorter period and the game did resolve the issue and came back to the Indian market.

    What is PUBG Mobile?

    PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play game on platforms like iOS and Android. However, one has to pay for the game to play on platforms like PC and gaming consoles. It is a Battle Royale style game, where the last one to survive will get chicken dinner.

    PUBG Mobile is From Which Country?

    It is actually an interesting story. The PC version of the PUBG was developed by Bluehole, a Korean game development studio, and the game was then ported to smartphones by Tencent, one of the biggest gaming entities in China. Due to the in-game violence such as blood shud, the game is banned in China. However, Tencent did release a cloned version of PUBG called Game for Peace with certain changes and is currently available in China.

    Is PUBG Mobile Chinese App?

    Yes, the mobile version of PUBG is developed by a Chinese company -- Tencent. However, the native game PUBG is from Bluehole, a Korean company and for this reason, PUBG Mobile is not banned in India and it is likely to stay that way.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

