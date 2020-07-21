PUBG Mobile Addiction: 13-Year-Old Ends Life After Argument With Father News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile is making headlines again, but for wrong reasons. In yet another incident, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide over an argument with his father for playing PUBG. The teenage hails from Qasbayar village of Southern district Pulwama and was asked to stop playing PUBG Mobile, which led to a tiff and ultimately killed himself.

PUBG Takes Another Life

The boy and his younger brother were allegedly fighting over the PUBG game. It was later reported that the older brother ended his life over the game. This isn't the first time we're hearing such incidents where youngsters in their teens have taken such drastic steps over the popular mobile game.

Going further into the details, reports note that the boy insisted he was using the smartphone for his studies. But was often found playing PUBG and even made several transactions for the game. The boy's father, a government employee said that his "son was staying with my wife here. He used her mobile phone to make all transactions and would delete the message regarding the amount debited from the account."

Micro-transactions are part of PUBG Mobile, where players use real money to be transferred for UC or Unknown Currency. With this currency, players often spend to buy in-game cosmetic items to flaunt new styles while playing.

There have been numerous instances where teen gamers have spent lakhs of rupees on PUBG. For one, a teenager from Punjab reportedly spent Rs. 1,600,000 on the game. Another 17-year-old from Kharar spent money from both his parents' accounts for PUBG.

PUBG Mobile: What's The Damage?

Following the recent incident of the alleged suicide of the 13-year-old boy, the locals are now protesting and raising awareness regarding popular games like PUBG Mobile. A lot of suicide reports have emerged in connection with the popular game. So naturally, one might ask what is the solution for this.

Reports also show that the maximum number of suicides linked with PUBG is among teenagers, who have fought with their parents over the game. Experts have advised parents to be patient and help their children find a balance while gaming and to help them cope with the stress.

Best Mobiles in India