Teen Commits Suicide After Playing PUBG All Night Long: Investigation Continues

A Kota-based teenager has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after playing PUBG all night long. The 14-year old boy was found hanging from the ventilator on Saturday morning (June 6) after playing PUBG all night long. The boy was a class 9 student and son of an Army man, currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

What Happened?

The exact details are still unclear. However, Railway Colony police station in-charge Hansraj Meena said the boy had downloaded the PUBG game on his mother's phone only three days prior to the incident. He also said that the boy had been playing the game almost continuously for the last three days.

Furthermore, he kept on playing the game on the mobile till nearly 3 AM in the room shared with his brother, who was studying. The boy then went to the adjourning room to sleep after that. However, they found him hanging in the wee hours on Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Mobile Gaming Claims Another Life?

This isn't the first time PUBG gamers have committed suicide. There have been multiple cases of players, mostly in their teens, committing suicides or leaving their homes when parents and supervisors tell them to stop playing too much.

Also, there are cases where PUBG players have died from brain stroke after playing too much on their mobile phones. There have also been multiple incidents where PUBG players have murdered parents for now allowing them to play PUBG and other games on their phones. It's still unclear what circumstances led to this drastic action in the case of the Kota teenage boy.

What Is The Solution?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic stuck the world, followed by the precautionary lockdown, the number of gamers has spiked. Moreover, the number of suicide and murder cases has also been increasing all related to various games. So what then is the solution to this?

Experts advise moderate usage of smartphones, especially for gaming and social media. Like everything else, moderate mobile gaming with a set time limit isn't harmful. Experts also advise guidance and counseling for such addictive behavior.

