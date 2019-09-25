PUBG Addiction: 16-Year-Old Leaves House After Parents Scold Him For Playing Too Much News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems cases of PUBG Mobile addiction are not going to stop anytime soon in India. It has no been reported that a 16-year-old boy has been missing after his parents scolded him for investing too much time for playing the game. Parents have also lodged a complaint to the local police station.

According to the police, Aayush Ashok Chudaji, resident of Nerul, Navi Mumbai is missing since September 15. He left the house for college on the same day and never showed up again. Aayush studies at S K College of Science and Commerce. As per Mumbai Mirror report, he hadn't attended the lecturers from the past two weeks. He uses to play the game entire night and skip the college lectures for playing PUBG in cyber cafes.

Mumbai police suspect that Aayush is in Pune because he was promised a job in cyber cafe by someone who met him during the gameplay.

"We learnt later that he had told his friends that this person had promised him a job in a cyber café, where he could play the game as much as he wanted, so he went to Pune. The police have sent a team, but we are also going there to look for him at cyber cafés and game parlours," Mumbai Mirror quoted Aayush's Uncle.

Police have also taken help from cyber cell to track the ID of the person who meets the victim during the gameplay and promises jobs. Aayush father works in a private company and his mother works in Vashi.

Best Mobiles in India