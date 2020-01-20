PUBG Addiction Takes Another Life In India: 25-Year Old Man Dies Due To Brain Stroke News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

PUBG addiction is something that grabbed the headlines numerous times; mostly, for the wrong reasons. The online multiplayer battle royale garnered more criticism than the acclaim. And it seems that this year is not going to be different. Within the first few weeks of the year 2020, a new PUBG related death has been reported in India.

What's The Case?

A 25-years old man, resident of Shinde vasti area of Ravet in Pimpury Chinchwad, located in Pune is the latest victim of PUB addiction. Harshal Devidas Memane, 27, was engrossed in playing PUBG when he suddenly suffered a brain stroke.

The incident happened on January 18 at around 4 PM when the deceased is said to have collapsed suddenly in the middle of the gameplay. Memane was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors diagnosed him with intracerebral hemorrhage.

Later, he was referred to another hospital called the Yaswantrao Chavan Memorial hospital in Pimpri. However, the man died while under treatment on Friday, i.e, January 19. It is being said that Harshal is now survived by his parents who farmers, two brothers, and a sister.

A statement released by the police suggests over-excitement one of the key factors causing death. Manish Kalyankar, senior police inspector of Dehuroad police station said, "In the advance report, the doctors have said that his nerves got stretched in excitement and the blood flow stopped due to which he suffered a heart attack which killed him. His family members say that he was playing PubG when he collapsed. Intra-cerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis was the cause of death".

Other Recent Cases

Back in December 2019, a man called Saurabh Yadav who worked as parking lot attendant died due after accidentally drinking chemical instead of water. This happened when Yadav was en route Agra along with his ornaments cleaner friend who was carrying the chemical.

It's not just accidental deaths for which PUBG has gained all the attention. A 21-year old boy beheaded his father when not allowed to play the game. This incident was reported from Karnataka last year itself.

