PUBG To Make Comeback In India; Cuts Ties With Chinese Firm Tencent News oi-Vivek

PUBG, after surviving the first two waves of Chinese app bans in India, succumbed to the ban in the third phase. Both PUBG and PUBG Lite have already been removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, if you have the game installed on a smartphone, you can continue playing before it gets banned from the server.

As per PUBG’s latest press release, the brand is trying its best to get back to the Indian market, following which, the company has made a big management decision. It is now planning to take away the publishing responsibility from Tencent, which is a Chinese entity.

The brand further explains that it respects the measures taken by the Government of India regarding the privacy and security of the user data and the company is ready to work hand-in-hand with the authorities to find a feasible solution to reinstate the game in India.

The game publisher also explains how PUBG is actually derived from PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUND (PUBG), which is an intellectual property of PUBG Corporation, a South Korean company.

PUBG Isn’t Chinese?

With the press release, PUBG has stated that it is not a Chinese entity and has just franchised PUBG Mobile to Tencent as a publisher. Now, with that partnership no more in existence, the game could actually make a comeback, given the Indian Government will give a green signal to PUBG Corp.

However, none of the banned apps have been reinstated in India to date and it’s possible that PUBG Mobile might never make a comeback in the country, which is likely to create a huge void in the Indian smartphone gaming ecosystem.

Indian game developers are also trying hard to cash in on this situation, and FAU-G is the example of the same. Will these PUBG counterparts replace one of the most played battle royale game on smartphones? Only time will tell.

Best Mobiles in India