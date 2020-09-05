PUBG Vs Free Fire: Which One Is Better And Why?

PUBG Vs Free Fire: Graphics

The first obvious difference is in the appearance of the game. PUBG Mobile presented better graphics that were more life-like. The characters, maps, the battleground, and even the weapons were more life-like in PUBG. Free Fire also has some pretty good graphics, however, it lacks the realistic feel that we can get in PUBG.

One of the plus points of Free Fire is the numerous characters. The game provides you two free characters and more are unlocked as you progress through the levels or via login bonus, and so on. PUBG too gives you many characters as options. However, the Battle Royale mode has no characters to offer and every player has the same character. That being said, players can dress up their characters with extravagant costumes.

PUBG Vs Free Fire: Battle Royale

The Battle Royale mode is the most attractive feature of both games. On the PUBG Battle Royale mode, a maximum of 100 players joins the battle of survival. There are only 50 players on Free Fire with a similar setup where the last man standing wins. Plus, both games have a similar concept of the ‘zone' where gamers need to escape to survive.

But with 100 players, PUBG's maps are bigger and diverse ranging from rivers, forests, Ruins, and Bootcamp. Free Fire has a smaller map, which means the combat happens much faster and the match also ends sooner.

PUBG Vs Free Fire: The Difference In Experience

The difference in the experience is the deal-breaker. People have often noted that Free Fire is like a younger brother to PUBG with similar features and game setup. However, there's a drastic difference when it comes to the gaming experience. For me, nothing can beat the PUBG experience, especially not Free Fire!

At the same time, to enjoy the PUBG experience, you need a good phone with at least a 90Hz refresh rate and a good touch sampling rate. There are many good mid-range phones that good a great display for games like PUBG. However, when it comes to the question of affordability, Free Fire has democratized the experience. Even if it isn't as good as PUBG, anyone can play Free Fire even on a budget and affordable smartphone.

And now, with the ban on PUBG, we're all left with games like Free Fire! Of course, there are plenty of mobile games like COD: Mobile. There is also the upcoming FAU-G, an India-made gaming app set in Indian locations. It remains to see if FAU-G can win over PUBG players when it launches.