Free Fire Game Download In Jio Phone: How To Download And Install Free Fire Game In Jio Phone? Features oi-Vivek

Free Fire is one of the trending titles in the smartphone gaming territory. Just like PUBG, it is also a battle royale style game where the last one to survive wins the match.

Unlike PUBG, Free Fire is a pretty compact game and can even be played on entry-level Android smartphones with just 2GB RAM. However, the question is can you download Free Fire on the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2?

How To Download Free Fire On JioPhone?

Before explaining how to download JioPhone here is some of the information on the game Free Fire, developed by Garena. As of now, Free Fire is only available for smartphones and tablets running on Android and iOS devices.

On the contrary, the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 are based on KaiOS which doesn't support either Android or iOS apps, hence you won't be able to play Free Fire on either the first or the second generation JioPhone.

On top of that, JioPhone also comes with just 512MB RAM, which might not be sufficient to run a graphics-heavy title like Free Fire. Another bottleneck on the JioPhone is that the device does not support the touch screen.

Free Fire is a game that has a lot of in-display controls and it is almost impossible to get a seamless gaming experience even if you manage to run the APK on the JioPhone.

Beware Of Fake Websites

Make sure that you don't fall into a malicious trap by clicking on a link that claims to have Free Fire game that is compatible with JioPhone. Most of these websites are known for online phishing and they can steal your personal data such as phone numbers, mail IDs, and even payment details.

If you are still interested in playing Free Fire, then it is best to get an entry-level Android phone and one can get a decent entry-level smartphone under Rs. 10,000 without any issue.

Best Mobiles in India