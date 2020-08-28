Just In
- 1 min ago Realme 7, 7 Pro Full Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch
-
- 34 min ago Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Order Starts Globally; To Be Available Starting September 2
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Offer Sale 2020: Up To 70% Discount And Offers On BoAt Airdopes
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Xstream App: How To Download And Install Airtel Xstream App On TVs And Laptops
Don't Miss
- Movies When Chiyaan Vikram Revealed Why He Can Never Choose Between Mohanlal And Mammootty!
- Sports Klopp says Liverpool have 'no chance' of signing Messi and casts doubt over Man City move
- Lifestyle Here’s How Pretty You’ll Look On Your Wedding If You Invest In Niti Taylor’s Pastel Bridal Lehenga
- Finance World Bank Halts Ease Of Doing Business Ranking Over Data Irregularities
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In September
- News HD Revanna tests positive for COVID-19
- Automobiles 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 Launched In India: Priced At Rs 5.79 Lakh
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Free Fire Game Download In Jio Phone: How To Download And Install Free Fire Game In Jio Phone?
Free Fire is one of the trending titles in the smartphone gaming territory. Just like PUBG, it is also a battle royale style game where the last one to survive wins the match.
Unlike PUBG, Free Fire is a pretty compact game and can even be played on entry-level Android smartphones with just 2GB RAM. However, the question is can you download Free Fire on the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2?
How To Download Free Fire On JioPhone?
Before explaining how to download JioPhone here is some of the information on the game Free Fire, developed by Garena. As of now, Free Fire is only available for smartphones and tablets running on Android and iOS devices.
On the contrary, the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 are based on KaiOS which doesn't support either Android or iOS apps, hence you won't be able to play Free Fire on either the first or the second generation JioPhone.
On top of that, JioPhone also comes with just 512MB RAM, which might not be sufficient to run a graphics-heavy title like Free Fire. Another bottleneck on the JioPhone is that the device does not support the touch screen.
Free Fire is a game that has a lot of in-display controls and it is almost impossible to get a seamless gaming experience even if you manage to run the APK on the JioPhone.
Beware Of Fake Websites
Make sure that you don't fall into a malicious trap by clicking on a link that claims to have Free Fire game that is compatible with JioPhone. Most of these websites are known for online phishing and they can steal your personal data such as phone numbers, mail IDs, and even payment details.
If you are still interested in playing Free Fire, then it is best to get an entry-level Android phone and one can get a decent entry-level smartphone under Rs. 10,000 without any issue.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228