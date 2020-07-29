ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Free Fire a Chinese App? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Free Fire is one of the battle royale style online games that are available for both Android and iOS users for free of cost. Like most of the modern smartphone games, it also has in-app purchases, where the game developer will offer certain additional perks to make money.

    Is Free Fire a Chinese App? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

     

    After banning 49 Chinese apps, Govt of India is not trying to ban an additional set of apps that originate from China. One such app/game is Free Fire. Is Free Fire a Chinese App? And here are some of the unknown things about this smartphone game that is available for free.

    What is Free Fire?

    Free Fire is an online game for smartphones played in real-time, where the last one to survive wins the game. Compared to PUBG, Free Fire is small in size and can even be played on entry-level and mid-range smartphones without any issue.

    Is Free Fire Chinese App? And Free Fire is From Which Country?

    Free Fire is developed by Garena International I Private Limited studio. This studio comes under the banner of Sea Ltd, a company located in Singapore and Forrest Li is the current CEO of the institution. Li was born in China but he is now a permanent citizen of Singapore and resides there itself.

    Though the founder of the company originates from China, the app cannot be considered as Chinese, hence, the game is not banned in India. This game is not just available for smartphones, it is available for gaming consoles like Playstation and Windows computer as well. Considering the place of origin, Free Fire is very unlikely to get banned in India and you can continue to play this game without any issue.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: games news smartphones china
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X