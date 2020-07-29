Is Free Fire a Chinese App? Here Is Everything You Need To Know Features oi-Vivek

Free Fire is one of the battle royale style online games that are available for both Android and iOS users for free of cost. Like most of the modern smartphone games, it also has in-app purchases, where the game developer will offer certain additional perks to make money.

After banning 49 Chinese apps, Govt of India is not trying to ban an additional set of apps that originate from China. One such app/game is Free Fire. Is Free Fire a Chinese App? And here are some of the unknown things about this smartphone game that is available for free.

What is Free Fire?

Free Fire is an online game for smartphones played in real-time, where the last one to survive wins the game. Compared to PUBG, Free Fire is small in size and can even be played on entry-level and mid-range smartphones without any issue.

Is Free Fire Chinese App? And Free Fire is From Which Country?

Free Fire is developed by Garena International I Private Limited studio. This studio comes under the banner of Sea Ltd, a company located in Singapore and Forrest Li is the current CEO of the institution. Li was born in China but he is now a permanent citizen of Singapore and resides there itself.

Though the founder of the company originates from China, the app cannot be considered as Chinese, hence, the game is not banned in India. This game is not just available for smartphones, it is available for gaming consoles like Playstation and Windows computer as well. Considering the place of origin, Free Fire is very unlikely to get banned in India and you can continue to play this game without any issue.

