PUBG Mobile Gets New Competitor From MPL’s Rogue Heist

Mobile gaming today is largely dominated by a few games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and so on. Now, MPL has collaborated with a Mumbai-based game developer Lifelike Studios to rollout Rogue Heist, a true competitor to PUBG. Rogue Heist is India's first indigenous multi-player online shooter game exclusively on the MPL app.

Rogue Heist Launch

From the looks of it, Rogue Heist follows the footsteps of PUBG and Fortnite to become the country's first game on the MPL app. The game is said to include an action-packed Esport mode, such as BRAWL. Similar to PUBG, each game lasts only seven minutes where 10 players compete with each other to steal the maximum amount of money.

To draw the attention of gamers for an Esports tournament, MPL is going to include a leaderboard system. Top players can win cash prizes where they can convert their virtual cash from a heist into real money.

The Rogue Heist is available to download from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for free. It is to launch later this year. But eager users can pre-register for beta access on the Rogue Heist Play Store page for Android devices. Users will automatically get enrolled and will receive a notification when the beta is available for all eligible devices.

Rogue Heist Challenges

Lifelike Studios CEO noted that the biggest challenge they faced was reducing the size of the game from 1.5GB to 450MB for MPL users while still being able to provide the true Rogue Heist experience. "As this is a live game, we plan on providing constant updates to keep MPL users engaged," the CEO stated.

MPL is India's largest Mobile Gaming and Esports platform, with over 40 million registered users and offering nearly 40 games like FreeFire, World Cricket Championship, and more.

Like all new games to the market, Rogue Heist is bound to have a couple of roadblocks. Also, since the game is pushing forward as a competitor to PUBG, it will require to provide a similar or even better gaming experience for gamers. PUBG is currently everyone's favorite, so it remains to see how Rogue Heist will draw the crowd.

