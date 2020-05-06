PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 With Rs. 50 Lakhs Prize Pool Announced News oi-Karan Sharma

Tencent Games is back with the PUBG Mobile India series and the company has announced the second edition of the tournament today in India. The series started back in 2019 and witnessed a massive success in the country. The PUBG Mobile India series has confirmed to arrive with a prize pool of Rs. 50 lakhs.

As per the information shared by the official blog post, last year the tournament achieved 50 million online viewers who watched the esports tournament-making it one of the most successful tournaments in the country.

Registration For PUBG Mobile India Series

As per the information shared by the official website, the registration for the PUBG Mobile India series starts from May 6 and the window will close on May 17, 2020. Participants have to clear in-game qualifier matches in order to reach the online qualifiers round.

"Every registered squad will be required to play 15 matches, out of which, 10 best games will be taken into consideration for qualification," reads official website.

The next step will be the online qualifiers, under which 256 teams will go up against each-others. Do note that 248 teams will be selected from the in-game qualifiers and the rest of eight teams will arrive as a direct entry. These teams might be the top-eight squad from last year's tournament.

All the qualified teams will play two matches in a group of 16. The top three teams of all the respective groups will reach the quarter-finals. Only 64 squads will proceed to the next round.

"56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams will play the quarter finals.

These 64 teams will battle it out in 4 groups across 4 days. 8 teams from each group will proceed to the next round."

The top 32 teams of the PUBG Mobile India Series will make their way to the semi-finals and try to dominate the leader board to mark their spot in the top 16 teams. These 16 squads will enter the grand finals and aim for the Rs. 50 lakh prize pool. The finals will be three days long which will include 18 matches to reach the trophy.

PUBG Mobile India Series Prize Pool

The winning team will secure Rs. 20,00,000 as first prize and the runner up will have Rs. 5,00,000 following:

3rd Place - RS. 3,00,000

4th Place - Rs. 2,50,000

5th Place - Rs. 2,25,000

6th Place - Rs. 2,00,000

Interested ones can register for the qualifiers directly from the official website. Participants have to provide details like squad name, squad members name with unique ids.

