PUBG Announcement To Bring PUBG Mobile Championship: How To Watch, What To Expect

PUBG is gearing up to make a couple of announcements today (August 24). As part of the new announcement, the popular gaming platform is expected to reveal a New Era for PUBG. It could bring in one of the biggest updates of the game. The biggest global mobile esports event of PUBG of this year is also expected.

PUBG Announcement: How To Watch?

As noted, this is one of the biggest PUBG announcements. Interested people can live stream the PUBG announcement at the PUBG Mobile official YouTube or Facebook channel. The event will kickstart at 1:30 PM UTC timing, which is around 7 PM in India.

PUBG Announcement: What To Expect?

Several reports have highlighted that the PUBG announcement could unveil the "New Era for PUBG Mobile". Reports have also suggested the launch of the Erangel Map 2.0. The new map brings in a couple of changes in building structures. The Erangel Map 2.0 also includes new additions like trenches, wooden barricades, and tanks.

The beta version of the map also has a design uplift with a few aesthetic changes like Ultra HD graphics, bug fixes, and more. The updated Erangel Map is currently available for Android users and the new announcement today could make it available for all.

From the looks of it, PUBG is on an update spree, with many new major updates rolling out one after the other. Recently, PUBG updated the popular gaming platform with the Livik Map that brought in a different terrain for players. Snowy hills, water, deserts, and more terrains were introduced to make it a challenging match for players.

New Era For PUBG, But What About Issues?

The upcoming PUBG announced is said to bring in the new era for PUBG. However, the popular gaming platform has many issues to deal with. For one, PUBG has been under the radar for a while now for its Chinese investment and developer studio. While the Indian government has banned many Chinese apps, PUBG has been safe so far. Following the rumors of the ban, PUBG updated its platform specifically for Indian players. The latest update is said to bring in new features for all players globally. We can even expect a policy update.

