PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement On August 24; What To Expect?

PUBG Mobile is one of the highest played battle royale style games on smartphones. Over the last few years, the company has introduced many features that have improved the overall gaming experience. Now, PUBG Mobile is all set to make a new announcement and the company is likely to reveal something big.

According to the latest tweet, the company will make a new ear announcement on August 24 via live streaming on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. The brand is likely to announce a new season and might even reveal a new map.

This is a global announcement, and it is said that the company is already testing certain features with select users and all those features will go live for regular users.

On the tweet, the company has included a Google Play Store download link, which indicates that the upcoming features will the first rollout for Android smartphones.

New PUBG Features

PUBG Mobile recently introduced 90fps gaming for OnePlus smartphones and we even tested this feature on the OnePlus 8. Similarly, this feature is likely to be made available for other smartphones with a higher refresh rate screen and a capable processor.

They also introduced a new map called Livik with upgraded graphics quality and it has introduced several other features like arcade gaming, allowing users to play mini-games, especially for those who are not interested in battle royale style gaming.

The company also released a PUBG Mobile Lite app for entry-level smartphones that offer good gaming experience on phones with just 2/3GB of RAM with an entry-level processor.

Though there are a lot of controversies surrounding PUBG Mobile, especially in India on how it is related to China, the user-base is going up every day. Like every other game, the brand is introducing new features to further increase the user-engagement.

