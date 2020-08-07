How To Enable 90FPS Mode In PUBG Mobile On OnePlus Smartphones Features oi-Vivek

OnePlus introduced a 90Hz refresh rate display on the OnePlus 7 Pro back in 2019. From then on, the company has launched a numerous number of smartphones with at least 90Hz refresh rate screen, including the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones.

Having a phone with a higher refresh rate has several advantages even though it consumes a bit more battery when compared to a regular smartphone with a 60Hz refresh rate screen. The overall UI animations will look much smoother and it also improves the gaming experience.

OnePlus has now collaborated with PUBG to offer an exclusive feature for its users. For the first time, PUBG will offer 90fps gameplay and this feature will be available exclusively for select OnePlus smartphones from August 6 to September 6.

OnePlus Phones That Supports 90fps On PUBG

As of now, this feature is available for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you own any of these OnePlus devices, then you can get first-hand 90fps PUBG gaming experience.

The OnePlus 7 is not included even though it has the same processor as the OnePlus 7 Pro, as it comes with a regular 60Hz display and this feature will only work on a phone with a higher refresh rate screen.

This feature is likely to be made available on other smartphones on or after September 6th and one needs to have a phone with a flagship-grade processor (probably Snapdragon 855, 855+, 865, and the 865+) with display offering at least 90Hz of refresh rate.

How To Enable 90fps Mode On PUBG?

First, update to the game to the latest available version to enable 90FPS mode on PUBG on an OnePlus smartphone. Open PUBG Mobile, go to settings > graphics > select smooth, and then select 90fps mode. If the 90fps option is not available for you then close the app, clear the cache and relaunch the app to get 90fps option.

Do note that if you want to play PUBG at 90fps, then you have to compromise with the graphics quality by setting it to smooth. Selecting any other graphics setting will not offer 90fps smooth gameplay.

Does It Make Any Different To The Overall Gameplay?

Playing PUBG Mobile with a 90Hz refresh rate will offer much smoother gameplay when compared to the regular model and it will also give an advantage against the other players by offering additional frames of data every second.

I played a couple of arcade matches on PUBG Mobile on the OnePlus 8 after enabling the 90fps mode and the overall gaming experience felt a tad smoother and I didn't notice any sort of frame drops whatsoever.

Though 90fps mode might not guarantee you a chicken dinner, it will for sure give you an edge over the opponent. If you have an aforementioned OnePlus smartphone and you like to play PUBG Mobile, then this is a feature that you should not miss.

