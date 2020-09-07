PUBG Ban Consequences: 21-Year-Old Ends Life After Game Gets Banned News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Banning PUBG and other Chinese apps were aimed to protect the security and sovereignty of India and its citizens. However, a 21-year-old student from Nadia, West Bengal has reportedly taken his own life after the Indian authorities banned PUBG. The local police said that Pritam Halder was an ITI student and was found hanging in his apartment.

Consequences Of PUBG Ban

The report from India TV notes that the police have registered a case of unnatural death. Going into the details, Pritam reportedly returned to his room on Friday morning (September 4) after breakfast. "After repeated bangings when he did not open the door, I called the neighbors. They broke into the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan," said Ratna, Pritam's mother.

She further states that Pritam was frustrated for not being able to play PUBG Mobile after the government imposed a ban on the game. He would often play the game at night. But ever since PUBG Mobile was banned, she claims he was unable to play it.

This isn't the first death that's linked to PUBG. Over the past many years, a lot of youngsters within the age of 20 have taken drastic steps to end their life. One of the primary causes was the addiction to the game. When asked to stop playing by parents/guardians, PUBG players have taken such drastic measures.

To note, addiction to the extent of ending one's life is a sign of many underlying mental issues, including depression. It often comes down to parents and other dear ones to help addicted users get professional help.

Apart from PUBG, many have ended their lives after the Indian government authorities banned TikTok. Influencers who had set up their account with thousands of followers were cut off from the popular short video app, which ultimately led them to take such steps.

The Indian government noted that the ban on TikTok, PUBG, and hundreds of other Chinese apps were linked to data privacy and security reasons. Soon after the ban, we're seeing the rise of many India-made apps as alternatives to TikTok and PUBG as well.

