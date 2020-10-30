Just In
PUBG Mobile To Fully Stop Working From Today In India, Company Confirms
It's time to bid a final adieu to PUBG Mobile. Despite the ban in place, the PUBG game that was already downloaded would still open on both Android and iOS smartphones. However, this too will be changing now. An official statement from Tencent Games notes that all service and access will be terminated.
PUBG Mobile Won't Open Anymore
Back on September 2, the Indian government banned PUBG along with hundreds of other Chinese apps citing security and privacy concerns. Soon after the ban, PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play and the Apple App Store, making it unavailable for new downloads. It's been roughly months now and the game will no longer open, even if previously downloaded.
This extends to both PUBG Mobile and the PUBG Mobile Lite version. A Facebook post by the official PUBG Mobile India accounts notes: "Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, "PUBG Mobile") on October 30, 2020."
The post highlights that the gaming platform will need to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This also means that the right to "publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property." In other words, it's finally time to bid adieu to PUBG Mobile.
The post also addresses the privacy and security concern raised by the Indian government. "All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy," the post further noted. Further stressing privacy, the Facebook post noted that protecting user data has always been a top priority. However, it looks like the game won't be having a comeback anytime soon.
What About Talks With Airtel, Jio?
Previously, it was reported that PUBG Mobile was in a discussion with Airtel and Reliance Jio to make a comeback in India. The latest post puts these speculations to rest, confirming that PUBG Mobile won't be available in India anymore. It looks like even these talks fell through and the popular battle royale game won't be available to play anymore in the country.
