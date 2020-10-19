Just In
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020 List
PUBG Mobile completely disrupted the smartphone gaming market with its battle royale style gaming. To keep the game interesting, and engaging, PUBG Corporation keeps on adding new features with every update.
If you are a PUBG Mobile enthusiast, then you might have come across a term called PUBG Redeem codes. These are the special codes that PUBG Corporation randomly shares with the players as a token of appreciation.
Users can redeem these codes on PUBG to get new weapons, new outfits, new gun skins, and more. As these are one-time redeemable codes, a code can only be used a single time.
Where To Get PUBG Redeem Codes?
PUBG redeem codes are can be found on the PUBG mailbox. PUBG Corporation will send special codes to the users on special occasions like events and anniversaries. So, go to the received gift option on the PUBG Mobile to see the PUBG redeem codes available for your account.
You can click on those gifts to redeem new items. Additionally, PUBG Corporation also shares these special codes on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platform, so also keep a tab on that.
PUBG Free Popularity Codes
One can use codes like SUKBTc88D & LLHRTFRT8I to get free popularity on PUBG Mobile. Do note that the codes posted here only work for a single time, so, one has to find a code similar to these to get free popularity on PUBG Mobile.
How To Get Canon Popularity PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?
To get a free canon popularity PUBG Mobile code, open the PUBG Mobile > copy character ID > enter redeem code > enter verification code to get free canon popularity PUBG Mobile redeem-code. Here are some of the popularity redeem-codes for PUBG Mobile.
- CDWMYCQ3N7 - Football Popularity Redeem Code
- HHJKBQQBD6 - Canon Popularity Redeem Code
- VNUYXVFIO - Firework Popularity Redeem Code
- DFHMIY52T - Bike Popularity Redeem Code
How To Get Season 15 PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?
To get a free season 15 PUBG Mobile code, open the PUBG Mobile > copy character ID > enter redeem code > enter verification code to get free season 15 PUBG Mobile redeem code. Here are some of the popularity redeem-codes for PUBG Mobile.
- IFIZBz76F - Motorcycle
- N58FTU2XJ - M16A4 Gun's Skin
- FSIZBZ76F - Skin for Motorcycle
- LQHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
- C49FPLM9S - Free Companion
- RAKZBZYTR - KAR98 Sniper Gun skin
How To Get UMP9 Gun Orange Skin PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?
To get a free UMP9 gun orange skin PUBG Mobile code, open the PUBG Mobile > copy character ID > enter redeem code > enter verification code to get free UMP9 gun orange skin PUBG Mobile redeem code. Here are some of the popularity redeem-codes for PUBG Mobile.
How To Get Rename Card PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?
To get a free rename card PUBG Mobile code, open the PUBG Mobile > copy character ID > enter redeem code > enter verification code to get free rename card PUBG Mobile redeem code. Here are some of the popularity redeem-codes for PUBG Mobile.
How To Legendary Outfit PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?
To get a free legendary outfit PUBG Mobile code, open the PUBG Mobile > copy character ID > enter redeem code > enter verification code to get free legendary outfit PUBG Mobile redeem code. Here are some of the popularity redeem-codes for PUBG Mobile.
Popular PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes In 2020
- KH77H98VVB - Skin For AKM Gun
- NNCZCDZJ6I - Code For Golden Pan
- OPUZBZFWF - Fireworks
- BHGZBHZK6B - Legendary Outfit
- XDVZBZ3DD - Skin For Legendary Vehicle
- IJKZDBTFZM25M - Skin For UMP9 Gun
- 9NH10D55 - Free Falcon
- UV18Z66XBF - Skin For SCAL-L Gun
