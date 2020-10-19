Metro Royale Mode Now Available On PUBG Mobile 1.1 Beta Update News oi-Vivek

The latest beta update pushed by PUBG Mobile introduces a new gaming mode called "Metro Royale" for the PUBG Mobile early adapters. Back in August 2020, PUBG Mobile made an announcement that it is working on a new mode in collaboration with Metro Exodus.

For the unaware, Metro Exodus is an FPS style game with a horror-theme and is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. The Metro Royale mode on PUBG Mobile introduces a new map with a new weapon named Tikhar.

It also packs in a lot of new challenges and has a lot of pre-customized weapons and a black market place. PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta update also introduces the winter mode. To make the game more interesting, this update also includes a new defense item named Spike Trap, which can be used to disable a vehicle, and this feature was already available on the PC version of PUBG.

The update is currently available for both Android and iOS players. However, if you are in India, then you won't be able to download the same from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, as PUBG Mobile is officially banned in the country.

However, Android smartphone users can either download the update from PUBG Mobile official website or from a third-party source to enjoy Metro Royale before the official release. As this is a beta update, the game might not be as stable as one expects. So, this is like early access to the feature that is likely to be made available for everyone in the coming days.

How To Download PUBG Mobile 1.1 Beta Update With Metro Royale Mode In India?

You can download the PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta update from PUBG Mobile from third-party and official websites. If you are planning to download the same from a third-party site, then make sure that it is indeed a PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta update package and not some spyware that is renamed as PUBG Mobile.

