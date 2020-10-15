PUBG Mobile Korean Version: How To Download PUBG Mobile Korean Version Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile ban continues to stay in place in India. The popular smartphone gaming app is trying out several negotiations to revoke the ban however, there seems to be no new development. On the other hand, if you wish to play the famous battle royale game on your smartphone, you can try the PUBG Mobile Korean version.

What Is PUBG Mobile Korean Version?

As the name suggests, the PUBG Mobile Korean version is another version of the game - which is also called the KR version. As an alternative to the original game, the PUBG Mobile Korean version comes with a couple of different features. This includes additional events, more rewards, and even a special currency called Donkatsu Medal.

How To Download PUBG Mobile Korean Version

Firstly, the PUBG Mobile Korean version is available on the Google Play and Apple App Store only in Korea and Japan regions. Nevertheless, you can still download the KR version via TapTap or with the APK and OBB files. Here are the steps to get the PUBG Mobile Korean version via TapTap for your Android smartphone:

Step 1: Firstly, you'll need to download the TapTap app from the official website. (Here's the link)

Step 2: To install TapTap, you need to permit it to install from an unknown source - just like we do for apps like Dream11.

Step 3: It's pretty simple after this. Once TapTap is downloaded and installed, search for PUBG Mobile Korean version or PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 4: You'll find several results, click on the official one and it'll download. The game will automatically be installed once it's downloaded.

PUBG Mobile Korean Version: Tips And Tricks

Downloading the PUBG Mobile KR version might be quite simple. However, you might find a few changes when compared to the original PUBG Mobile. Also, there's no such option for iPhone and iPad users for now.

In other news, PUBG is collaborating with Airtel to revoke the ban in India. Earlier, the popular gaming platform was in talks with Jio, however, that didn't seem to work. It remains to see if PUBG Mobile will make a comeback in India. Till then, we can rely on alternatives like the Korean version!

Best Mobiles in India