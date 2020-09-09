ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUBG 1.0 Update Begins Rolling Out Globally: How To Download In India

    By
    |

    PUBG 1.0 has begun rolling out a new update globally that brings in the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map along with many graphic and visual overhauls. Among the new features, gamers can check out the new lobby layout on PUBG. The update rolls out only a few days after Indian government authorities banned the popular game.

    PUBG 1.0 Update Begins Rolling Out Globally

     

    How To Download PUBG 1.0

    Normally, when there's a new update for an app, you could simply head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. However, with the ban in place, PUBG Mobile no longer exists on the Google Play and App Store in India. This means you can't update the PUBG 1.0 via Google Play or App Store.

    But this doesn't mean you can't get the PUBG 1.0 update. You can do so with the PUBG Mobile APK installation file and the OBB game files. Do note, this method is available only for Android devices and iOS users will need to wait to find an alternative. In case you're wondering about the legality of the method - it's 100 percent legal as you're simply accessing the original installation file. Here's how to get the PUBG 1.0 update:

    Step 1: Download the APK installation file, and also enable the installation from unknown resources. You can find the link here.

    Step 2: You'll need to download the OBB game file and copy the file to the Internal Store Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig. You'll find the link here.

     

    Step 3: Follow the steps indicated by the setup. Once done, you can open the game and play with the new update.

    PUBG 1.0 Tips

    With this, the update runs smoothly even on Indian servers. However, if you're unable to download the OBB file, you can simply download the APK - and when you open the game, an automatic download of the OBB file should begin. Like all downloads and updates, ensure you have a stable and fast internet connection, without which, you could corrupt the game on the device.

    That being said, this method may not work for all phones and will depend on your RAM and storage capacities. With the ban in place, you might be worried about losing the already downloaded game. So if you're unsure what to do, stick to the game you already have! For all we know, the ban might be revoked.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news gaming pubg
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X