PUBG Mobile India Launch Details: Is It Finally Launching Today? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG fans have been eagerly waiting for the PUBG Mobile India launch. Ever since the game was banned in India, PUBG Mobile has been in the spotlight in an attempt to make a comeback. It looks like PUBG Mobile India might be launching soon, where some reports even suggest it could be launching today (January 19).

Is PUBG Mobile India Coming Today?

Unfortunately, no. PUBG Mobile India won't be launching today or anywhere soon. To put it across simply, the Indian government hasn't granted any permission for the game to make a relaunch in the country. Looking back, the Government of India even stated that PUBG Mobile India wouldn't be launching in the country, at least anytime soon.

Moreover, there hasn't been any official statement or announcement from PUBG Corporation, which was reportedly hiring people for the dedicated Indian base. In other words, until we get an official statement either from the government or from the game developers, there's no reliable source to believe about the relaunch.

PUBG Mobile India Launch: Rumors And Speculations

The news about the PUBG Mobile India launching today started with a social media influencer for PUBG Mobile. Going by the name @maxtern, the influencer claimed that PUBG Mobile India had a major announcement about the relaunch. The user said the update would be announced between January 15-19, and further claimed to delete his Twitter account if the information was fake.

While today is January 19, there has been no official statement or announcement regarding the PUBG Mobile India launch. Moreover, the Twitter influencer's account was also deleted, indicating that this was another rumor and the tipped launch date was fake.

When Will PUBG Mobile India Launch?

There are a lot of parameters that could change the relaunch date. Reports note PUBG Mobile India is aiming for a March 2021 relaunch, but this too could be mere speculation. Since Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 remains, PUBG Mobile will have a hard time to make a comeback. Despite reports of hiring new staff and upgrading the security and privacy on the platform, it remains to see when PUBG Mobile India will launch in the country.

