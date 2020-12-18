Just In
PUBG Mobile India Version Comeback Delayed: Here’s What IT Ministry Has To Say
PUBG Mobile India version release date is something gamers are waiting at the edge of their seats. There have been several speculations over the launch as everyone continues waiting for any official update. Well, here it is! The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology spoke about PUBG Mobile India and noted that the government is yet to grant permission for a re-launch.
PUBG Mobile India Version
After weeks of staying mum on the matter, MEITY has broken the silence and clarified that the PUBG Mobile India version launch is yet to get permission from the central government authorities. In other words, the re-launch of the popular battle royale game might still take a while.
The response comes as for two separate RTI queries filed by MediaNama and GEM Esports. Both queries asked if the ministry or other central government authorities had granted permission to PUBG Mobile India. The RTI filed also inquired if the government had allowed the re-launch of the game in India via Google Play or App Store.
One of the first responses noted that the ministry hasn't granted any permission to re-launch or start any website, mobile app, or service regarding PUBG Mobile India. Moreover, there's is no permission granted to make a comeback on either Google Play or Apple App Store.
PUBG Mobile India Version Launch Delayed?
From the looks of it, the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India version won't be happening anytime soon. Previously, several reports and speculations pointed out that the launch could happen in December, or at least before the year ends.
However, following the official report from the IT ministry, the PUBG Mobile India doors won't be opening till March 2021. Moreover, there was another speculation that the PUBG Mobile India would be re-launching on Google Play before hitting the Apple App Store. However, the ministry has once again confirmed that neither Google Play nor App Store has the permission to bring back PUBG Mobile in India.
