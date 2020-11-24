PUBG Mobile India Tipped To Re-Enter Gaming Landscape Today With Large Prize Pool News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG enthusiasts in India finally have something to cheer about! It looks like the day they've all been waiting is finally here. While it's been a few months since PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government, the game is all set to make a re-entry here. If the latest reports are to be believed, PUBG Mobile India will be launched with a whopping Rs. 6 crores prize pool.

PUBG Mobile India Re-Entry Details

There is evidence that points towards the imminent reentry of the popular game. For one, the PUBG Mobile India game was spotted on the MCA website. The banned game has been officially registered at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website, further suggesting an imminent launch in India.

That's not all. A tipster on Twitter claims that PUBG Mobile India has called for a press conference today (November 24). The post highlights that the game re-launch details will be announced, along with the details of the prize pool as part of the re-entry into the Indian mobile gaming sector.

PUBG Mobile India Prize Pool Details

Speaking of the prize pool, a lot of Indian gamers are excited about the new leak. If these reports are to be believed, PUBG Mobile India will re-enter the Indian gaming segment with a whopping Rs. 6 crores prize pool. The report further suggests that a minimum salary ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 200,000 for tier 1 teams will be given.

Apart from this, tipsters also note that there's a cash prize for special categories. For instance, players with maximum foot travel distance, the player with the maximum number of headshots, and other such criteria will also be part of the cash prize winners.

PUBG Re-Entry In India: What To Expect

While the above-mentioned report is surely exciting, do note that none of this has been officially confirmed. The appearance of the PUBG Mobile India on the MCA website suggests an imminent launch. However, there's no guarantee that it could happen today. For now, we advise you to gear up for a match, but also take this report with a grain of salt!

