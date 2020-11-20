PUBG Mobile India Release Date: When Is PUBG Mobile Coming Back To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile is one of the most discussed topics among Indian gamers. Ever since the official announcement regarding the return of PUBG Mobile was made, gamers have been waiting for it with bated breath. The game was reportedly going to return to India on November 20; however, there seems to be some delay.

PUBG Mobile India Release Date

Do note, there was no mention of a release date when PUBG Corporation made a comeback announcement. However, several rumors from insiders noted that the game would be available to Indian players starting November 20. So far, there's been no official announcement from either PUBG Corporation or its parent company - Krafton.

Is PUBG Mobile Coming Today?

The company brought out an official PUBG Mobile India site with teasers and posters, indicating an imminent launch. "The teaser is going to be out tomorrow. So we can assume that the game is likely to get released before November 20," said Kronten, a PUBG gamer who was featured in the trailer of the PUBG Mobile India.

So far, there's been no official confirmation regarding the launch date or any teaser on when it would be available in the country. Moreover, the Indian government that banned PUBG Mobile and hundreds of other apps has been silent about the return of the popular game. The game was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in September on grounds of privacy and security concerns.

PUBG Mobile India Version: Pre-Registrations Open

As we continue to wait for the revoke of PUBG Mobile, you can pre-register for the game. The pre-registration link for PUBG Mobile India is available for both Android and iOS. For now, this is open only for users who are part of the TapTap game forum.

If you're interested to pre-register for the game, you can do so on the PUBG Mobile India Facebook and YouTube official pages. That said, the pre-registration links have been closed now - which is another indication that the game could be launching pretty soon.

Another point to be noted here is the stats score for PUBG and competitor FAU-G, a new Indian game. The pre-registration data by TapTap shows that the number of gamers waiting for the return of PUBG Mobile is higher than those waiting for FAU-G.

