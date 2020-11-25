PUBG Mobile India To Launch On Android Before iPhone: Here’s Why News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile India is yet to launch, but the wait might be over pretty soon. While it's been months since the popular game was banned, eager gamers will soon get to enjoy their favorite game once again. If you're a gamer using Android devices, the wait might be shorter for you! Reports note PUBG Mobile India will arrive on Android devices first.

PUBG Mobile India On Android

So far, it's been confirmed that PUBG Mobile will make a comeback in the Indian gaming specter with a couple of changes. For one, we might be seeing PUBG Mobile India, a special version of the game with mostly the same features.

Several reports and users took to social media as they've spotted a premature listing on the PUBG Mobile India website. It notes that the upcoming game would arrive on Android smartphones first before coming to iOS. Reports also note that the PUBG Mobile India version would be available on the Apple App Store 'a few days later'.

PUBG Mobile India APK Download

What's interesting is that several Android users have already gained the access to PUBG Mobile India. Users claim to have spotted two buttons, where one redirects the player to the Google Play listing. The other button redirects the user to download the APK file directly from the servers. However, neither of the links are currently functioning right now, which indicates it's a work in progress.

PUBG Mobile India Relaunch: What To Expect

Looking back, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and several hundreds of apps as they were believed to be a threat to the privacy and security of Indian citizens. Plus, the government has banned 43 more apps over similar concerns.

For now, there's no official word from PUBG Corporation or parent company Krafton regarding when PUBG Mobile India would be available. So far, PUBG Corp has confirmed that the game would be available in the country once again - but there's no word on when it would arrive.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile India has been spotted on several listings, including the Indian government's MCA website. All of this point that PUBG Mobile would soon be available in the country once again and the waiting period might be over soon.

