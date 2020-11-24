Indian Government Bans 43 Chinese Apps: Check Out Full List News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In a recent development, the Indian government has banned at least 43 mobile apps in the county. These apps have been taken down by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ministry adds that it issued the ban on these apps in India based on the reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

This move follows the ban on several Chinese apps during the tensions that persisted at the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh back in July this year. These include the popular Chinese apps TikTok, Helo, Shein, WeChat, UC Browser, Shareit, and more. It was touted that these apps were involved in activities against the country's integrity and sovereignty.

List Of Banned Chinese Apps

Here is the complete list of 43 Chinese mobile apps banned in India now.

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles We Date-Dating App Free dating app- Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams We Work China First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

The ministry claims that access to these apps have been banned in India as these are found to be engaging in activities that are harmful to India's integrity, defence, security, and sovereignty.

