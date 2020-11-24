ENGLISH

    Indian Government Bans 43 Chinese Apps: Check Out Full List

    By
    |

    In a recent development, the Indian government has banned at least 43 mobile apps in the county. These apps have been taken down by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ministry adds that it issued the ban on these apps in India based on the reports from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

    This move follows the ban on several Chinese apps during the tensions that persisted at the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh back in July this year. These include the popular Chinese apps TikTok, Helo, Shein, WeChat, UC Browser, Shareit, and more. It was touted that these apps were involved in activities against the country's integrity and sovereignty.

    List Of Banned Chinese Apps

    Here is the complete list of 43 Chinese mobile apps banned in India now.

    1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
    2. Alibaba Workbench
    3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
    4. Alipay Cashier
    5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
    6. Drive with Lalamove India
    7. Snack Video
    8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
    9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
    10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
    11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
    12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
    13. We Date-Dating App
    14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
    15. Adore App
    16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
    17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
    18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
    19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
    20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
    21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
    22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
    23. Tubit: Live Streams
    24. We Work China
    25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
    26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
    27. Cashier Wallet
    28. MangoTV
    29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
    30. WeTV - TV version
    31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
    32. WeTV Lite
    33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
    34. Taobao Live
    35. DingTalk
    36. Identity V
    37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
    38. BoxStar (Early Access)
    39. Heroes Evolved
    40. Happy Fish
    41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
    42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
    43. Conquista Online II

    The ministry claims that access to these apps have been banned in India as these are found to be engaging in activities that are harmful to India's integrity, defence, security, and sovereignty.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
