PUBG Mobile To Re-Enter As Battlegrounds Mobile India; Facebook Page Goes Live News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale games in India. However, since its ban last year, the game publisher has been trying to woo Indian authorities to let the game run with a dedicated Indian server. From the looks of it, PUBG Mobile could make a re-entry with a rebranded name called 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.

PUBG Mobile Or Battlegrounds Mobile

A couple of days ago, a teaser of the PUBG Mobile India launch was posted and removed almost immediately. And now, we have something better to look forward to. PUBG Mobile has released a new thumbnail and a new banned that reveals an exclusive game for India. Plus, there's a dedicated Facebook page that has come up overnight.

This is the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, which is a rebranded version of the PUBG Mobile game, specifically for Indian gamers. A report by Gemwire further found a new poster with an embedded link to a video on Vimeo, which was previously hosted the 'Coming Soon' poster during Diwali last year.

To recall, we saw a poster creative on the PUBG Mobile India website that included a flickering lantern for Diwali and a tagline that said 'Coming Soon'. However, after that, several reports suggested the launch of PUBG Mobile India could be pushed further. Now, the same link has been revamped to reveal: Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a new game running on Indian servers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Should Gamers Be Excited?

The news of the PUBG Mobile India launch has been going around for a while. There were reports of new recruitments for developing and running the game, based solely on Indian servers. Further, some teasers and posters suggested the game could launch pretty soon. However, it's been close to a year now and there hasn't been significant development - until now.

Yes, gamers should be excited now! This isn't a simple rebranding and changing of names. From the looks of it, the developers and publishers are taking things to the next level to stay in accordance with the Indian authorities. With a dedicated Indian server and a separate game, there would be no issue of privacy, security, or a threat to India's sovereignty.

Best Mobiles in India