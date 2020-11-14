PUBG Mobile Return Delayed Over Security, Privacy Concerns: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile return has gotten everyone excited. However, before we start celebrating, PUBG fans note that there's going to be a delay. It looks like the comeback isn't going to be as easy as we think it is, especially for the PUBG Corporation. Apparently, the Indian government is still unhappy with the popular gaming platform, which might delay the comeback.

PUBG Mobile Return Delayed

Recently, PUBG Corporation announced that it would be coming back to India, a report that every PUBG Mobile gamer was eager to hear. However, contradictory to the announcement, a report from The Times of India begs to differ. According to the report, the Indian government won't be easily accepting the offer from PUBG just yet.

For now, the Government of India is "steadfast on its decision to ban the gaming app in view of the stated concerns". In other words, PUBG Corporation would need to justify the enhanced security and privacy of Indian players, before getting a green signal to launch again. Looking back, the government banned PUBG and hundreds of other apps over privacy and security concerns due to their Chinese links.

The report notes that changing the name or the way the operations are handled won't be enough to make a comeback in India. The concerns raised by the government need to be fully addressed and resolved before getting permission to resume operations. For the same reason, none of the banned apps have been able to make a comeback in the country.

PUBG Mobile Return: What Next?

For now, it looks like the popular battle royal company is working towards complying with the Indian rules and regulations. However, this might take a while. Presently, PUBG Corporation and its parent company Krafton cut off from the Chinese partner - Tencent for operations in India. Plus, Krafton and PUBG Corporation announced to invest $100 million in India.

PUBG aside, India is also gearing up to kickstart the new game - FAU-G. As an Indian-origin game, FAU-G aims to win gamers disappointed by the PUBG ban. FAU-G is still in development and might debut soon.

