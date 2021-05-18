Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Is Live: How To Pre-Register Via Google Play Store News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the much-awaited battle royale game pre-registration is now live in India. As assured by the developer, the game is up for pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android users. Those who pre-register for this game will get exciting rewards as well. There is no specific date for the pre-registration of the game for iOS.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a gaming experience that is much similar to PUBG but with less violence and more security and privacy among other aspects. While there is no word regarding the release date of the game, it is believed to happen in early June.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Link

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration in India is live on Google Play Store. Once you pre-register for the game, you will be notified when it is released and available for download. Krafton revealed that there will be four exclusive pre-registration rewards including the Recon Outfit, the Recon Mask, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG.

How To Pre-Register For Battlegrounds Mobile India

Follow the step-by-step guide below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store from your Android device.

Step 2: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or click on this link.

Step 3: Hit the green 'Pre-register' button, if it is available.

If your device is not supported, then you will not get the pre-registration option and you need to wait for the game to be available for your device.

Notably, if your Google Play Store crashes on the loading screen as you attempt to pre-register the Battlegrounds Mobile India game or if you are not able to access this page, then here are the steps to resolve the issue.

Step 1: Open the app settings of the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Go to the Family option.

Step 3: In the Family settings, turn on Parental control.

Step 4: Click on the Apps and Games option and change it to "Rated for 3+"

Now, you can try to pre-register the game again. The game comes with an age restriction that makes it available only for those above 16 years. If you are below 18 years, you need to provide your parent or guardian mobile number to verify the account.

