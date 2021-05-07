Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Link Will Be Available News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

PUBG Mobile India is now officially called Battlegrounds Mobile India. Well, Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PUBG Mobile announced the same in November 2020. However, its release in India faced a lot of delay due to the ban issued by the government on Chinese apps.

In a bid to get rid of the PUBG image, the game gets the name Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton revealed some key details about it as well. While there is no word regarding the specific launch date of the game, it has been announced that the pre-registration will go live in India before its launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registration Link

Krafton revealed that the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will be live in India ahead of its launch. According to the company, it will be available to play in the country. The pre-registration link is yet to be live in the country. We update the link here once it is available for those who are eager to play the game.

Furthermore, Krafton also revealed the official Battlegrounds Mobile India logo. As of now, there is no mention regarding the name PUBG anymore in the logo and its official website. With this new Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton assures both data security and privacy as it is the top priority. However, the company is yet to reveal if it will store the data locally in India.

The company is yet to give clarity regarding how different Battlegrounds Mobile India will look from PUBG Mobile India. Given that it will be available only in India, Krafton also promises that there will be plenty of India-specific content.

Besides, it is also believed that the PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India will have characters that are specific to India and new costumes for these characters. This is said to be another India-centric game content approach from Krafton.

Also, there will be new safety policies for the maximum safety of player data and it will adhere to the local regulations. Doing so, the possibilities of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game being banned in India in the future will be meager. Additionally, players under 18 years of age can play this game only for a maximum of 3 hours a day.

