Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Could Be Available In June

We already know that PUBG Mobile India is all set to make its comeback to the country. Recently, it got confirmed that Krafton will bring the game with a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since then, we are coming across details regarding the game revealing what we can expect from it. The most recent update hints at the release date of this game in India.

The latest information spills the beans as to when the APK can be downloaded. Going by the same, it looks like the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK will be available for download as early as next month.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Availability

As per a report by Sportskeeda citing the popular PUBG Mobile commentator Ocean Sharma, Battlegrounds Mobile India APK is tipped to be available in India sometime in June. Eventually, people awaiting the game in the country will be able to play it starting next month.

Furthermore, the report notes that the announcement of the PUBG Mobile rebadged version will be segmented into two parts. Notably, the first part, which is the launch of the teaser, is already done. The second part is tipped to comprise a trailer announcement that is slated to take place by the end of May.

This information has come to light after another popular Indian gamer, Maxtern recently hinted at the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India by June. With two reports hinting the same, there are increased chances for a June launch of the rebadged PUBG Mobile game.

There will be a pre-registration process before it is rolled out. However, there is no clarity regarding when it will be open. Also, it remains to be seen if the game will be rolled out for both Android and iOS.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Details

The Battlegrounds Mobile India game will be an India-centric battle royale game. Already, it has been tipped to arrive with a multiplayer mode and in-game elements such as outfits. However, there is no clarity regarding how these will appear.

It is tipped that the India-centric game will be aimed at boosting the country's eSports arena with highly rewarding tournaments. To make sure it won't be banned again, it has been revealed that players have to be 18 years and above and they can play only for three hours. Also, the in-app purchases are capped at Rs. 7,000. These were some of the controversies related to PUBG Mobile.

