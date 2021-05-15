Battlegrounds Mobile India Vs PUBG Mobile: Does It Get Better? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the talk of the town, something that every gamer in India is looking forward to. After the PUBG Mobile ban in India, gamers have been ever eager awaiting the re-launch of the game, especially after developers and publishers promised it would re-enter the Indian market. Of course, there are going to be differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, which are discussed below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Vs PUBG Mobile: Emphasizing Privacy, Security

Let's be honest here. PUBG Mobile was one of the most played, addictive mobile games ever! While there are options like COD Mobile, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile occupied a special place for every gamer. The addiction was certainly a major concern for authorities, institutions, and parents. With the rising number of suicides over PUBG Mobile, publisher Krafton has decided to make some changes in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Going into the details, it's been established that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile. But the differences between the games go beyond a simple name change and a different logo. Battlegrounds Mobile India has its own entity and a brand, dedicated social media pages, and a website that will function in sync with the rules and regulations of the Indian government.

To address the questions of privacy and security - the main reason behind the PUBG Mobile ban - developer Krafton has ensured there's a special focus on players' security, privacy, and their data. This is further stressed for players under 18 years of age. Particularly, Krafton has said that gamers under 18 years would need parental consent.

These players would need to provide their parent's or guardian's phone number to verify the parental consent. Plus minors can spend three hours in a day playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. There is an additional restriction on in-app purchases, limiting it to just Rs. 7,000 per day, which is a drastic change from PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Vs PUBG Mobile: Change In Content

Introducing parental control for minors is surely a welcome change, at least that's how parents and institutions feel. But that's not all. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also going to have changes in its visual content as well. The rebranded PUBG Mobile game will also be cutting down on gore scenes.

Visuals of bloodshed will see a drastic change as the red color is going to be replaced with green. While this could be quite weird to see while playing, the move comes keeping minors in mind. The players in the game will also be fully clothed, which is another difference from PUBG Mobile. Plus, maps on Battlegrounds Mobile India will get different names, despite looking similar to PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile Launch: Does It Get Better?

From the looks of it, PUBG Mobile player IDs and achievements won't be retained and they will need to start afresh. Battlegrounds Mobile India is setting out as a different game, reducing its ties with PUBG Mobile. The game is going to open for pre-registration starting May 18 and the launch is tipped for the first week of June.

Looking at the differences between the games, Battlegrounds Mobile India could get better. And this doesn't just refer to cutting down gory scenes or bringing in parental control. The new game is stressing on privacy and security of gamer's data, which is much needed for all of us.

