Battlegrounds Mobile India Privacy Policy Update: Time Limit, Parental Consent, More Explained

Gamers in India have some good news to look forward to. Ever since the ban of PUBG Mobile, the waves of disappointment never seemed to end. Thankfully, we now have Battlegrounds Mobile India to check out, which is the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile. The new game has a new privacy policy and new rules that gamers need to adhere to.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Policy Update

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India comes from the same South Korean publisher, Krafton, that released PUBG and PUBG Mobile. The company says the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience with a curated experience for Indian gamers. The India launch of Battlegrounds Mobile will see several new rules and policy updates.

Firstly, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have limitations when it comes to the time spent playing the game. Krafton is going to restrict players in terms of duration of gaming, with a maximum of three hours permitted to spend per day. Parental consent will also be part of the new policy update on the battle royale game.

Additionally, Krafton says that if players under the age of 18 he/she will have to provide the contact number of their parent or guardian to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game. Further, the personal data of gamers under 18 years will not be collected, used, or shared without verifiable parental consent or as permitted by law.

In case the parents find that the child below 18 years has provided their details to Battlegrounds Mobile India without the parents' consent, they can request the publisher to delete the personal information from the system. Further, the maximum spending limit in the game has been restricted to Rs. 7,000 per day for those with parental consent.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch

Presently, the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn't been announced. Social media pages of the game have gone live and several teasers are available now. The game is going to be available on both Android and iOS and will be a free-to-play experience with in-app purchases. There will be in-game events, tournaments, and leagues. Reports suggest Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch sometime in September.

